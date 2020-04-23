IOK HC seeks authorities’ response to plea by Qayoom’s wife

Srinagar, April 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court has sought the authorities’ response within four days on a plea filed by wife of the illegally detained President of High Court Bar Association, Mian Abdul Qayoom.

Mian Qayoom’s wife in her plea expressed apprehensions regarding the medical status and the health of her husband.

Detained on August, 5 last year, Mian Qayoom is presently lodged in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

“The respondents (officials concerned) shall file a reply within four days and inform this court of the medical status of the detainee,” said a division bench of Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajnesh Oswal.

The court also gave liberty to the petitioner to hand over the summer clothing of Qayoom to the Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, for delivering to the detainee in the jail. The court also directed the Jail Superintendent to appear before it through video-conferencing on the next date of hearing. It also directed that Mian Abdul Qayoom shall be produced by the Jail Superintendent on video-conferencing on the next date of hearing. The court has listed the plea on April 27.

Earlier, Mian Qayoom’s wife in the plea, filed through senior advocate Zaffar Ahmed Qureshi, stated that her husband was suffering from multiple ailments and that he was in an extremely fragile state of health.

Additionally, Advocate ZA Qureshi emphasized the threat of COVID-19 infection in the jail and submitted that the jail inmates were subjected to exposure from the staff of the prison who do not reside within the jail premises but come from their residences outside the jail and that there was every possibility of their bringing infection into the jail.

He requested that the authorities should consider shifting Mian Abdul Qayoom from Tihar Jail to his property, Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi.

