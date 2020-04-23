IOK netizens mourn death of Khalsa Aid member

Srinagar, April 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, netizens mourned the death of a young humanitarian worker from Dehradun, capital of the Indian state of Uttarakhand, who played a key role in rescuing students of the valley facing backlash in Indian states after Pulwama incident, last year.

Inderjeet Singh, 25, a team member of Khalsa Aid, a UK-based humanitarian relief group, died in a mishap on Bathinda-Amritsar Highway, on Monday after distributing masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits among doctors and policemen.

His friend and another team member, Darshdeep told media that Inderjeet had played a crucial role in rescuing hundreds of Kashmiri students studying in Indian states who faced hostility and backlash after the 2019 Pulwama incident in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. Inderjeet then had accompanied multiple batches of Kashmiri students in Dehradun to Chandigarh from where they were sent to Kashmir.

“Inderjeet was my childhood friend but when we started working with Khalsa Aid, I saw in him a great humanitarian who would do anything to help people irrespective of their religion and the place they belonged to,” he said.

The spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, Nasir Khuehami, tweeted, “We lost a diamond! It is a big loss to humanity and particularly to Khalsa Aid family. The way he continued to overlook fear and hate to protect and empower others is something that will always inspire me. It breaks my heart.”

Nasir Khuehami, who studied in Dehradun, said that he had worked extensively with Inderjeet in 2019. “We were associated with Inderjeet and Khalsa Aid for around 4 years. He had immensely helped Kashmiri students in rescuing them after the Pulwama attack backlash,” he added.

“He was a noble person who served humanity without being biased towards any creed, caste, religion and colour. May Almighty give enough patience to his family, colleagues, and friends to bear this loss,” posted Mohammed Afaaq Sayeed, a social media user in Kashmir.

“We lost a hero today, Inderjeet Singh of Khalsa Aid. Irreparable loss in these testing times. Salute to his valour and efforts,” wrote another Facebook user in Kashmir.

