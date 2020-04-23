JKYSF pays tributes to Shopian martyrs

JKPFL condemns harassment of journalist

Srinagar, April 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) has paid glowing tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops in Shopian.

Te JKYSF Chairman, Umar Aadil Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian intransigence on the Kashmir dispute had pushed the Kashmiri youth to the wall. He said that India could not suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing liberation movement by killing innocent youth.

He also appealed to the international human rights organisations including Amnesty International, International Committee of the Red Cross and Asia Watch to take notice of the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in various jails of India and the territory and put pressure on New Delhi to release them.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League in a statement Srinagar strongly condemned the filing of cases by the Indian authorities under serious charges against three Kashmiris journalists, Masarrat Zahra, Peerzada Ashiq and Gowhar Geelani. He said that the FIRs lodged were against the basic principles of press freedom as these media men were performing their professional duty. He demanded immediate withdrawal of the cases against these journalists.

