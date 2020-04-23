Two dead bodies recovered in occupied Kashmir

Indian police arrest 17 people, troops continue CASOs

Srinagar, April 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two dead bodies including that of an 18-year-old missing girl were found in Doda and Kupwara districts.

The decomposed body of 18-year-old missing girl named Anshu Devi was found in Doda town. She went missing in December last year and had remained untraced since then, police officials said.

An unidentified male body was recovered from Awoora area of Kupwara district. The body was trapped in the snow in forest area of Jabri Mor near Puthkhan Gali – the mountainous region of Awoora village.

On the other hand, the Indian police arrested 17 persons including 7 drivers along with vehicles and also seized 46 vehicles on the charges of defying lockdown restrictions in Srinagar and Sopore areas.

Indian police also beat up two teachers near NS Bridge in Uri area of Baramulla district.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continued their violent cordon and search operations in several areas of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Badgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad, Kulgam, Poonch and Kishtwar districts.

Like this: Like Loading...