Aijaz Rehmani pays tributes to youth martyred in Shopian

Islamabad, April 24 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) Vice Chairman, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, has paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri youth recently martyred by Indian troops in Shopian district of occupied Kashmir and reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the freedom struggle till it reaches its logical conclusion.

Syed Aijaz Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad expressed serious concern over the continued cordon and search operations, killings and arrests of youth by Indian troops and police in occupied Kashmir. He urged the world human rights bodies to take notice of the grim human rights situation in the occupied territory.

He condemned the persecution of Kashmiri journalists by Indian authorities. “The harassment of Kashmiri journalists, Gowhar Geelani, Masarrat Zahra, Peerzada Ashiq and others betrays the frustration of the Indian authorities in Kashmir,” he said.

Syed Aijaz Rehmani said that the Kashmiris’ sacrifices for their right to self-determination would not be allowed to go waste. He also demanded immediate release of all illegally detained political prisoners including Hurriyat leaders, lawyers, social and human rights activists and youth languishing in different jails of occupied Kashmir and India.

