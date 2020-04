Srinagar, April 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian soldier was killed in an accidental fire inside an army camp in Kupwara district, today.

The soldier identified as Havaldar Rakesh Kumar was killed after his service rifle went off accidentally inside the camp at Hirri area of the district, a police officer told media men.

The incident occurred when the soldier was cleaning his service rifle, the police officer added.

