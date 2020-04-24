IOK HC to hear case against journalist Gowhar Geelani

Srinagar, April 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court is hearing via video conferencing, today, a petition filed by journalist and author Gowhar Geelani, who was booked by the Indian police under the draconian law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), on Tuesday.

Justice Ali Mohammad Magray is hearing the case.

In his petition, Salih Peerzada, the counsel for Gowhar Geelani, has questioned the case against his client and the jurisdiction of the Cyber Police Station, seeking interim protection from arrest and quashing of the FIR.

The petitioner has challenged the FIR and investigation on the grounds that “the contents of the FIR do not constitute the offence alleged”. “The anatomy of FIR shows a skeletal formation without the particulars about the date, period or place of offence as required by the format of the FIR. Such visible omissions are deliberate and originate as a result of police padding which create incurable infirmity in the initiation of prosecution,” the petition has argued.

In his petition, the counsel has argued that mere expression of opinion of political or apolitical on a public forum doesn’t ipso facto constitute an offence.

Gowhar Geelani in a media interview said that all the charges against him were baseless.

It is to mention here that the Indian police have booked Gowhar Geelani and a freelance photojournalist, Masarrat Zahra, under draconian UAPA for their social media posts. The police have also registered an FIR against senior journalist, Peerzada Ashiq, for his news story regaring a cordon and search operation by Indian troops in Shopian.

