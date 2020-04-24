Kashmiri journalist Peerzada Ashiq vows not to compromise

Srinagar, April 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, noted journalist, Peerzada Ashiq, who has been booked under serious charges by Indian police, has said that he will not compromise with basic premise of journalist – speaking truth to power and sticking to facts

The Indian authorities have booked Peerzada Ashiq and two other journalists, Gowhar Geelani and Masarrat Zahra, under serious charges for their posts on social media and news stories related to the Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.

Peerzada Ashiq in his tweet said that holding a mirror was more than ever needed to reflect ground realities from occupied Kashmir. He also thanked people for supporting him and the other two media persons booked by the Indian police.

“Thanks for support. I am a responsible journalist, will not compromise with basic premise of journalism: speaking truth to power, sticking to facts. Holding a mirror is more than ever needed to reflect ground realities from Kashmir. Stand by Gowhar and Masarrat. Journalism is not a crime,” he said in his tweet.

Peerzada Ashiq on Sunday was summoned by the police in two different districts of Kashmir within a span of six hours to explain his position on a news report he filed regarding a cordon and search operation and subsequent developments in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. He was booked on Monday for the same story.

On Monday also, a young woman photojournalist, Masarrat Zahra, was booked for doe her posts on social media. The Indian police on Tuesday booked journalist and political commentator, Gowhar Geelani, for his news reports and posts on social media.

