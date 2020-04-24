Over 300 Kashmiri students stranded in Aligarh face difficult time

Srinagar, April 24 (KMS): More than 300 Kashmiri students studying at Aligarh Muslim University are facing immense difficulties due to coronavirus lockdown.

Many students told Srinagar-based media persons over phone that apart from university hostels, a large number of students were staying in rented rooms and were facing shortage of basic amenities due to the lockdown.

“There are a few facilities available in hostels by the university but still students need to bring fans, coolers and other equipment in their rooms before the start of the summer season,” said a student, Basharat Saleem.

“A large number of Kashmiri students studying here live in nearby rented rooms due to lack of space in hostels and take care of their own needs. The students who live in rented rooms have not received any bread for the last several days as the markets are closed and food items are not available. It has become impossible to pay the rent,” he said.

Another student, Aadil-uz-Zaman said, “The weather is becoming hot day by day and a large number of students are suffering from mental stress because of living in the same room. In such a situation students should stay with their families.”

Aadil said, the Uttar Pradesh government had sent vehicles to Rajasthan and brought back the students belonging to the UP. We want the Jammu and Kashmir authorities to arrange for our return as well, he said.

Like this: Like Loading...