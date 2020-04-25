3 CRPF troops including officer injured in Budgam attack

Srinagar, April 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, three Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel including an officer were injured in an attack in Budgam district.

An unidentified person lobbed a grenade inside the camp of CRPF 29 battalion at Duniwari in Chadoora area of the district, resulting in the injuring three soldiers including an Inspector rank officer. The injured were identified as Inspector Mayesh Chand, constable G Prakesh Rao and constable K Sirnu.

Soon after the incident, Indian troops and police launched a search operation in the area to nab the attacker.

Like this: Like Loading...