India committing genocide of Kashmiris: DPM

Srinagar, April 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM) has said that India is committing genocide of Kashmiris amid lockdown in the territory.

APHC leader and the DPM Chairman, Khawaja Firdous, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that in the last few days, Indian troops had martyred more than ten youth in Kulgam, Islamabad, Shopian and Pulwama during the so-called cordon and search operations.

He said that India was massacring the Kashmiri youth under a well-thought-out plan in the territory. He added that the entire world was fighting the coronavirus pandemic, while India, taking advantage of the situation, was killing youth in Kashmir which was condemnable.

Khawaja Firdous expressed solidarity with the bereaved families of the martyred youth. He said that the Kashmiri people would not allow the sacrifices of their martyrs to go waste and would accomplish their mission at all costs.

Khawaja Firdous urged the international community to play its role in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the relevant UN resolutions so that permanent peace could be established in the region.

