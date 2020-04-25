India urged to stop killing innocent people in IOK

Srinagar, April 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Firdous Ahmad Shah has urged the Modi-led Indian government to stop killing innocent Kashmiris and resolve the dispute according to the United Nations resolutions.

Firdous Ahmad Shah in a statement issued in Srinagar paid rich tributes to the youth martyred in Shopian, Islamabad, Pulwama and Kishtwar by the Indian troops.

He demanded release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists and reiterated to continue the liberation struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

He appealed to the United Nations to intervene as the entire world is fighting the coronavirus while people in Kashmir are under lockdown and facing severe problems due to ban on 4G high-speed internet since Aug 5, 2019.

Firdous Ahmad Shah also strongly condemned the harassment of media persons including Gowhar Geelani, Peerzada Ashiq and Masarrat Zahra by the authorities and demanded immediate withdrawal of cases registered against them.

