Indian troops martyr nine youth in four days in IOK

Hatred against Muslims increasing in India:Report

Srinagar, April 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today, taking the number of slain youth to nine since Wednesday.

The troops martyred the three youth during a cordon and search operation at Goripora in Awantipora area of Pulwama district, today morning. During similar operations, the troops killed two youth at Arwani in Islamabad district, yesterday, and four others in Melhora area of Shopian district on Wednesday.

APHC leader, Khawaja Firdous, and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, in their statements issued in Srinagar paying tributes to the martyred youth said that India was committing genocide of Kashmiris amid lockdown in the territory.

Meanwhile, an analytical report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, said that the wave of hatred and prejudice against Muslims in India had witnessed an increase of a dangerous proportion under RSS-backed Narendra Modi-led fascist government. It said that there was a growing tide of bigotry and oppression against Muslims in the country where lynching of Muslims had become a norm. The report pointed out that the Muslims are being attacked in ever-increasing numbers across Indian cities and towns.

Hurriyat leader, Firdous Ahmed Shah, in a statement in Srinagar urged international community to come forward and save the people of Jammu and Kashmir from Indian brutalities. The Chairman of Ummat-e-Islami, Qazi Ahmed Yasir, speaking to his party leaders at his residence in Islamabad town said that no one could forget what the people of Kashmir had gone through. The President of the AJK chapter of the party, Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah, in a statement in Islamabad deplored that India had stepped up the killing of Kashmiri youth during the past one month.

The Convener of AJK chapter of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, in a statement in Islamabad said that at a time when the world was facing coronavirus pandemic, Indian troops were randomly arresting innocent people in occupied Kashmir.

The Press Club of India in a statement issued in New Delhi said, the events of the past week underlined the fact that the new norm in Kashmir for the police was to call journalists to police stations in connection with their published reports, photographs, or their social media posts, and to file FIRs against journalists. It demanded that the cases registered against three journalists be withdrawn immediately.

On the other hand, over 40 global rights groups, part of a campaign #KeepItOn, in an open letter demanded restoration of 4G internet services in occupied Kashmir. The signatories of the letter said that the absence of high-speed connectivity was hampering works of doctors, journalists and others amid the coronavirus lockdown.

