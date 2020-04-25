PSA detention of 31 persons revoked in IOK

Srinagar, April 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have revoked detention orders issued under draconian law Public Safety Act (PSA) against 28 persons languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

The PSA detention of 28 persons lodged in different jails of occupied Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh have been revoked by the Home department of the occupied territory.

Reports said that of these 28 persons 22 were lodged in UP jails and six in the prisons of the occupied territory. Noted business leader, Muhammad Yasin Khan, who heads Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) and Kashmir Traders and Manufacturing Federation (KTMF), is also among those whose PSA detention has been revoked.

It is to mention here that over 13,000 Kashmiris were arrested after 5th August, 2019 when Modi government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and placed the territory under strict lockdown.

Meanwhile, the High Court of occupied Kashmir also quashed the PSA detention of three persons, Umar Ahmed Dar, Shabbir Ahmed Wani and Azad Ahmed Sheikh and directed the authorities to release them forthwith.

Like this: Like Loading...