UeI will continue struggle for IOK people’s rights :Qazi Yasir

Srinagar, April 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Ummat-e-Islami, Qazi Ahmed Yasir has reiterated that his party will firmly fight for the basic rights of the people of the territory.

Qazi Ahmed Yasir speaking to his party leaders and activists at his home in Islamabad town said that he would continue to fight for the people’s rights and dignity. “I promise to stand next to my people along with the teachings of our religion,” he added.

Qazi Yasir was recently released from jail after 18 months illegal detention after he was booked under various fake charges.

After his release, he overviewed the functioning of the Khaer-e-Aam Trust, under which many relief initiatives are being run for people affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Qazi Yasir also welcomed the release of his young brother, Qazi Shibli, who is a journalist and was jailed for nine months under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA). Shibli was booked in August when the Indian government imposed clampdown and jailed several leaders and activists.

Meanwhile, the AJK chapter President of Ummat-e-Islami, Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah, in a statement issued in Islamabad deplored that the Indian forces had intensified the killing of Kashmiris especially the youth in the last one month. He said that the troops had recently martyred youth in Shopian, Kulgam, Kupwara, Sopore and Islamabad and the world community should take notice of these killings. Martyring innocent Kashmiris by firing indiscriminately on a car is the worst example of terrorism, he added.

Syed Manzoor Ahmad Shah condemned the massacre and genocide of the people in occupied Kashmir and paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the rights and freedom of the Kashmiri people. He said that preventing the people and their families from performing the last rites of Kashmiri martyrs and not handing over the bodies to heirs would not be tolerated.

The Ummat-e-Islami leader said that Kashmiris were being arrested in the garb of COVID-19 lockdown, people were beaten and their properties were being destroyed which showed the frustration of the authorities. He deplored that it seemed that the Indian communal government had decided to eradicate Kashmiris from the territory so that the majority in Kashmir could be turned into a minority.

