23 youth killed in IOK this month, so far

Srinagar, April 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, on an average a youth was killed every day in the first three weeks of the current month of April.

From past 24 days, 23 youth have been killed in the occupied territory.

These youth were killed in Kharbatapora, Kulgam, Keran, Armpora, Sopore, Keegam and Melhora, Shopian, Dachen Kishtwar, Kharpora, Bijbehara and Goripora, Pulwama.

Police sources said April witnessed the highest number of youth casualties. The number stands at 23. In January 17 youth were killed while 8 were killed in February and 7 in March.

Police sources said the ongoing month witnessed 41 casualties. “Besides 23 youth, 11 troops were killed in first three week of the current month.

