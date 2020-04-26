Bodies of IOK martyrs secretly buried in IOK

Kuwait condemns attack on Muslims in India

Srinagar, April 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities, refusing to hand over the dead bodies of the three Kashmiri youth martyred by the Indian troops in Awantipura area of Pulwama district, yesterday, to their families, buried them quietly in an army-run graveyard at a far-flung place in Sonamarg area of Gandarbal district.

Earlier, on 22 April also, four local youth, who were killed by the troops in Shopian district were buried in an Indian army-managed graveyard.

It is worth mentioning here that the Indian authorities in quite violation of the international laws, have started a new practice of burying the bodies of the martyred youth secretly at faraway places in unmarked graves in the territory. The decision in this regard has been taken in view of massive participation of the locals in the funerals of the martyrs. The move comes as the authorities believe that the funerals of the youth further incite anti-India sentiments, which might trigger another 2016-like uprising in Kashmir.

Police sources in occupied Kashmir have confirmed that on an average a Kashmiri youth has been martyred every day in the first three weeks of current month of April. The sources said that 23 youth were killed during the month in the territory, so far.

Indian police arrested a person in Ganderbal on the charge of misusing social media. Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Udhampur area of Jammu region.

Islamic Political Party General Secretary Altaf Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the oppressive tactics being applied by Indian in occupied Kashmir. He paid tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs and said that their sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) in a statement paid glowing tributes to JKLF founder leader, Amanullah Khan, on his death anniversary.

Meanwhile, a complaint against RSS-backed communal Indian TV anchor, Arnab Goswami, was registered at Police Station, Handwara, for inciting Hindus in India against the Muslim community. The FIR has been registered by Jammu and Kashmir Zamindar Forum President, Abdul Hameed Malik. In his complaint, he said that the TV anchor’s agenda was to divide Hindus and Muslims.

On the other hand, the Kuwaiti Cabinet in a meeting expressed concern over the cruelty being meted out to the Muslims of India by the Modi-led government. The cabinet demanded of the UN and Organization of Islamic Cooperation to hold meetings to find ways of ensuring safety and protection of life and property of the Indian Muslims.

