Complaint filed against Indian communal anchor in IOK

Srinagar, April 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a complaint against Indian TV anchor, Arnab Goswami, was registered at Police Station, Handwara, for relating Palghar mob lynching incident to Muslim community.

The FIR has been registered by Jammu and Kashmir Zamindar Forum President, Abdul Hamid Malik. In his complaint, Abdul Hamid requested police to register a case against the communal anchor, Goswami for trying to create a wedge between Muslims and Hindus in India.

The complainant has said that the TV anchor, Goswami is a slur on the name of journalism and it is his agenda and motive to divide Hindus and Muslims.

“I have every right to proceed against Arnab Goswami who has twisted facts about Palghar lynching incident and gave it a communal colour. He blamed Muslims for this lynching incident, which is very unfortunate,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that three men were lynched to death in the western Indian state of Maharashtra. The incident happened in Palghar district on Thursday but a video of the attack went viral on Sunday.

