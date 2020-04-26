Concern expressed over continued CASOs, killings in IOK

Islamabad, April 26 (KMS): The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Imtiaz Wani has expressed serious concern over the continued cordon and search operations, killings and arrest of youth by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir .

Imtiaz Wani in a statement issued in Islamabad said that India was hell-bent on suppressing the Kashmiris’ freedom movement through military might but is destined to fail.

He urged the world human rights bodies to take notice of the worst situation of occupied Kashmir when the entire world is facing coronavirus and the Indian government is creating an atmosphere of fear in the occupied territory. He said that Kashmiris would never tolerate the killing spree and atrocities and would continue protest against the undemocratic and inhuman acts.

He also paid glowing tributes to the youth recently martyred by the Indian troops in Shopian and reiterated to continue the freedom struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

He also denounced the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists including Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Gulzar Ahmed, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariyati, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Meraj-ud-Din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Ahmed, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Abdul Ahad Parra, Abdul Ghani Butt, Dr Fayaz Hameed, Sheikh Muhammad Ramzan, Mushtaq Ahmed Veeri, Abdullah Nasir, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Nazir Ahmed Sheikh, Muhammad Ayoub Dar, Tariq Ahmed and Muzaffar Ahmed Dar.

He also expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri journalists, Gowhar Geelani, Masarrat Zahra and Peerzada Ashiq, who have been booked by the Indian government for exposing brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...