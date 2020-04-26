Indian police burying bodies of martyrs secretly, quietly in IOK

Srinagar, April 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, in a new development quite in violation of the international law, Indian police have decided that the bodies of the Kashmiri martyred youth would not be handed over to their families.

The authorities have started quietly burying the bodies of local youth at faraway places in unmarked graves, under the supervision of a magistrate in order to avoid massive participation of the locals in the funerals of the martyrs. Such participation is considered to be an honour for the local population.

On 22 April, four local youth were killed by the Indian troops in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. They were later identified as Basharat Shah, Wakeel Dar, Tariq Butt, and Uzair Butt. As per media reports, it was revealed that these youth were buried in a government managed graveyard on 22 April.

The move comes as the funerals witness growing crowds of protesters chanting anti-India, pro-freedom and pro-Islam slogans. Only recently, hundreds of residents of Sopore’s Zaingeer village gathered at the funeral of a 23-year-old martyred youth in Baramulla area.

The authorities believe that the funerals of the martyred youth further incite anti-India sentiments, which may erupt into another 2016-like uprising against India in occupied Kashmir. Therefore, the Indian intelligence have advised the authorities not to hand over the bodies of the martyrs to their families, and instead secretly bury them in the government-managed graveyards.

Like this: Like Loading...