India’s oppressive tactics in IOK condemned

Srinagar, April 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Altaf Ahmad has strongly condemned the oppressive tactics unleashed by India to suppress the popular voice and liberation movement of the Kashmiris.

Altaf Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that Kashmir continued to reel under strict lockdown since August 5, 2019 when India revoked its special status. He added that the sinister conspiracy was hatched to change the demography of the territory.

He also paid tributes to the recently martyred youth and expressed solidarity with their families. He said that their sacrifices would not go waste and the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle till complete success.

