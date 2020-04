Srinagar, April 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have arrested a person in Ganderbal on the charge of “misusing” of social media.

A police official said, taking cognizance of the ‘misuse’ of social media, the senior superintendent of police of Ganderbal constituted a team to nab the man.

He said the person was arrested and a case was registered in Ganderbal police station.

