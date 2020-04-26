Tributes to Amanullah Khan on his death anniversary

Srinagar, April 26 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has paid glowing tributes to JKLF deceased leader, Amanullah Khan, on his death anniversary.

The JKLF Acting Chairman, Abdul Hameed Butt in a statement, today, termed Amanullah Khan as a legend and symbol of unity. He said that Khan was a noble son of soil who from his youth till the time of his death stood firm against India’s illegal occupation of his land and despite numerous challenges and hardships never compromised on his principles or ideology.

Abdul Hamid Butt said that the leaders of JKLF including Maqbool Butt, Ishfaq Majeed Wani and Amanullah Khan had given unprecedented sacrifices for Kashmir liberation movement. He added that the party Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, who had been languishing in New Delhi’s Tihar jail in false cases, was also following them.

He also thanked the people for arranging prayers sessions for Amanullah Khan in their houses.

