Four more youth martyred in IOK, toll rises to 13 since Wednesday

Srinagar, April 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district, today, taking the number of slain youth to 13 since Wednesday.

The troops martyred the four youth during a cordon and search operation at Asthal in Kulgam district this evening. The operation continued till last reports came in.

Earlier, Indian troops had martyred three Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district yesterday and two in Arwani area of Islamabad district on Friday. The troops had martyred four youth during a similar operation in Melhora area of Shopian district on Wednesday.

Like this: Like Loading...