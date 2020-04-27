4 kids among 6 injured in blast near Qazigund

Srinagar, April 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, four children among six persons were injured in a blast near the operation site at Lower Munda area of Qazigund on Monday.

One of the injured was referred to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar while three others require “surgical intervention”.

Reports said the blast occurred soon after Indian forces withdrew from the operation site.

It said that five of the injured were shifted to Sub-District Hospital, Dooru, and the sixth one, 15-year-old Obaid Beigh of Lower Munda, to emergency hospital in Qazigund.

Like this: Like Loading...