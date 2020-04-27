Basharat condemns Indian atrocities in held Kashmir

Lahore, April 27 (KMS): Expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people, Provincial Law Minister and Kashmir Committee Punjab Chairman Muhammad Basharat Raja has said that the Indian forces have set a horrible example of collective disrespect to unarmed, innocent and helpless Kashmiri women.

In a statement, he said that India itself was burning in the fire of Indian Prime Minister Modi’s fascist agenda and hatred. He said that the worst lockdown in IHK has been going on for the last eight months due to which the situation in the occupied Kashmir has become more serious. Raja Basharat said that Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the issue of Kashmir effectively at every global forum and compelled the world community to recognise the right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination.

He said that Indian oppression could not deprive Kashmiri Muslims of their right to freedom. Basharat Raja requested the religious scholars to offer special prayers after every prayer for the liberation of occupied Kashmir during the holy month of Ramazan.

