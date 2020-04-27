Funeral in absentia offered for martyred youth

Srinagar, April 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, over hundred people offered funeral prayers in absentia for Asif Majeed Dar, who was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Lower Munda in Kulgam district, today.

Asif Majeed Dar was among three youth killed by the troops in the Lower Munda area of the district.

Over 100 people offered funeral prayers in absentia for Asif Dar in his native Kakapora area of Pulwama district.

A protest demonstration was held in Kakapora against the killings. There are also reports of stone-pelting by the agitating youth on the Indian forces in the area.

