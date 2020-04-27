India gives IOK department Hindi name ‘ Jal Shakti department’

Srinagar, April 27 (KMS): In a bid to completely snatch away the identity of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India has formally started renaming its departments with Hindi nomenclatures.

In a latest move, the Public Health Engineering and Irrigation and Flood Control (PHE I&FC) Department of the occupied territory has been renamed as ‘Jal Shakti Department’.

An order issued in this regard by Additional Secretary General Administration Department, Rohit Sharma, also gave sanction to the rechristened department at Serial 27-A in the First Schedule of the IOJ&K Government Business rules.

The order was issued in pursuance of the Administrative Council decision of February 5, which met under the chairmanship of Lt Governor G C Murmu, who is representative of the Indian government in the occupied territory.

Like this: Like Loading...