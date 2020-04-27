IOK students stranded in India, demand evacuation

Srinagar, April 27 (KMS): Hundreds of Kashmiri students stranded in several parts of India are facing financial crises and medical problems due to the coronavirus lockdown .

The Kashmiri students have been stranded from over 40 days in Uttarakhand state of India and want to return home due to financial crisis amid the lockdown.

Abrar Khan, a student from Dehradun, told media men that he along with other students was stranded since the lockdown was imposed across India. “We are running out of resources and it is very difficult to stay back under these circumstances,” he said. Khan pointed out this was taking a toll on their mental health and they were suffering from depression and anxiety. “We are around 60-70 students stranded in several cities of Uttrakhand and our families are suffering,” he added.

Another stranded student, Irfan Mir stated they had been trying to contact various helpline numbers and emails issued by the IOK administration but had not received any response so far.

“The administration should evacuate us as we are facing problems on a daily basis and also a financial crunch,” he said. Mir said their families had become anxious about their safety and health. “We are on the verge of breakdown now.

A dozen Kashmiri students belong to Ganderbal, Handwara, Kulgam, Kishtwar, Poonch, Rajaouri, and Budgam are stuck in Agra in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh and they want to go home safely.

The students, including four women, are aged between 19 and 25 years. They are students of the Agra University and staying in rented accommodations in Naseerabad colony of Khandari area in the city. The students, enrolled in different programmes, had stayed back due to their examinations in March and thought they would return to Kashmir once the lockdown was over, one of them said.

“The situation has worsened here in Agra. We have run out of money and food supplies, the banks are not working, going out is a risk because the city is a COVID-19 hotspot and back home our families are also worried for us, Manzoor Wani, 24, who is pursuing MSc in Forestry told media.

