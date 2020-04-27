US Congressman sympathises with IOK people fighting coronavirus

Washington, April 27 (KMS): US Congressman Andre Carson on Saturday sympathised with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) who were facing difficulties in protecting themselves from coronavirus due to the draconian restrictions placed on them by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“My heart remains with the people of Kashmir during this challenging time,” said the lawmaker from the US state of Indiana. “The draconian restrictions placed upon them by PM Modi are not only taking away their basic human rights but also making it more difficult to protect against COVID-19,” said Carson. He also called for the end of the unjust restrictions placed on the occupied territory.

Earlier this month, Pakistan expressed sheer concern over the lack of medical supplies for the IOK during the coronavirus pandemic as the valley continued to face human rights violation and lockdown. Islamabad has also condemned and rejected the introduction of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Order 2020 which it termed as an attempt to illegally change the demographic structure of IOK.

