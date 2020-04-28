Ashfaq Majeed Wani remembered on martyrdom day

Srinagar, April 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front has paid glowing tributes to great Kashmiri martyr, Ashfaq Majeed Wani, who embraced martyrdom on the 3rd of Ramadhan in 1990.

JKLF Acting Chairman Abdul Hameed Butt in a statement said, the youth icon and symbol of Kashmir’s resistance movement Ashfaq Majeed Wani was a great leader who strived for the freedom of the Kashmiri people and sacrificed himself for the righteous cause.

While recalling the struggle and sacrifices of Ashfaq Wani He said that Wani was a born leader, a humble slave of Allah almighty and a true warrior who followed truth and justice. “He was a symbol of courage, fearlessness, religiousness, passion, and resistance against the false and injustice,” he added.

Abdul Hameed Butt said that it was Ashfaq Majeed Wani’s gallant leadership that gave courage to hundreds of young men to stand up for the cause of freedom of our motherland.

