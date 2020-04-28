Concern expressed over continued military siege in IOK

Islamabad, April 28 (KMS): The AJK chapter of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum has expressed serious concern over the continued military siege, cordon and search operations, killings and arrests of youth by Indian troops and police in occupied Kashmir.

The leaders of AJK chapter of the forum in a meeting chaired by its Convener, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, and attended by Syed Yousuf Naseem, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Zahid Safi and Mian Muzaffar reaffirmed the Kashmiris’ resolve to take the ongoing struggle for securing their right to self-determination nourished by the sacrifices of the people and sacred blood of the martyrs to its logical conclusion at all costs.

The meeting also strongly condemned the harassment of media persons by Indian authorities in occupied Kashmir and expressed serious concern over the filing of FIRs against three journalists, Gowhar Geelani, Peerzada Ashiq and Masarrat Zahra.

The leaders while condemning the continued house arrest of the forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, demanded immediate release of all Kashmiri political detainees including Hurriyat leaders, High Court Bar Association President Mian Abdul Qayoom and youth languishing in difference jails of the occupied territory and India.

They paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri youth recently martyred by Indian troops during cordon and search operations in Islamabad, Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama and Sopore areas.

They also appealed to the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to take cognizance of atrocious actions of the Modi government in occupied Kashmir and through Security Council and General Assembly impress upon the Indian government to withdraw all the laws and actions adopted and implemented on or after 5th August 2019 in the occupied territory.

“The UN Secretary General has great international responsibility and clout to draw attention of the member states to the grim situation in Kashmir and compel India to honour its international commitments vis-à-vis Kashmir dispute,” they added.

The meeting also demanded that the UN and other international charity organizations must be given access to deliver food and medicines in occupied Kashmir where coronavirus outbreak has doubled the miseries of the people.

