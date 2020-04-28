DFP, TeM ask global rights bodies to end Indian genocide in IOK

Srinagar, April 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Democratic Freedom Party while expressing grave concern over rising incidents of Indian state terrorism has called upon the international community to take serious notice of systematic genocide of the Kashmiris in the territory.

The DFP in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that under a deep rooted conspiracy innocent youth were being arrested and killed by Indian forces during cordon and search operations.

Referring to fresh acts of Indian state terrorism in the month of April, the DFP termed the killing of seven youth by the troops in less than 24 hours as the worst kind of brutality saying that Indian occupation forces had broken all records of barbarism in the territory.

The DFP appealed to the world human rights organizations to take notice of the Indian brutalities and play their proactive role to stop the vicious cycle of violence in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Tehreek-e-Muzahamat General Secretary Muhammad Saleem Zargar in a statement in Srinagar said Indian has always treated Jammu and Kashmir as its colony and invented new methods to give collective punishment to its people.

“Jammu Kashmir is facing huge humanitarian crisis in the shape of Indian colonial dispensation,” he said and appealed to the international community to impress upon India to allow global human rights organizations such as International Committee of Red cross, Doctors Sans Borders, Amnesty International, and Human Rights watch to help out subjugated masses in Jammu Kashmir.

