India grants 300,000 non-residents domicile status in IOK

Islamabad, April 28 (KMS): India in violation of all international norms and UN-recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir has granted domicile status to more than three hundred thousand (300,000) non-residents, all Hindus, in occupied Kashmir.

News reports emanating from the occupied territory have revealed that since the new domicile law has been introduced by the Indian government for occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the people fear that more than 800,000 Indian soldiers and over 600,000 migrant labourers present in the territory may also be granted the domicile status in the days to come.

Kashmiri masses have a strong feeling that the people in power in New Delhi are working on an agenda of changing the demography of Jammu and Kashmir, rendering the territory into “Another Palestine in the making”. The efforts in this regard have been doubled since India abrogated Articles 370 and 35-A on August 5, last year, the reports said.

As part of the sinister move, the Indian government has also renamed the Jammu & Kashmir Property Rights to Slum Dwellers Act by deleting references to “permanent residents.” This has also made it easy for non-local slum dwellers to acquire property rights in the disputed territory.

However, those who closely watch the Indian moves in occupied Kashmir believe that these developments of severe political magnitude and consequences will not go unnoticed. There is a strong resentment among Kashmiri people against the India’s sinister designs. When and how anti-India sentiments explode into a full-scale uprising is only a matter of days.

Like this: Like Loading...