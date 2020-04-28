India violating international law in IOK: APHC-AJK

Islamabad, April 28 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops in different areas of occupied Kashmir during the last few days.

The Hurriyat leaders in a meeting chaired by APHC-AJK General Secretary, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb in Islamabad, today, expressed solidarity with the families of the martyred youth.

They said that India was continuing with its killing spree in occupied Kashmir during the holy month of Ramadan and at a time when the entire world was fighting against the coronavirus pandemic. They said that India was violating international laws in the occupied territory by resorting to extrajudicial killing of the youth and denying to hand over their bodies to the families for proper burial. They said that the aim of such actions was to prevent the people from attending the funerals of the martyred youth and to suppress their voice.

The participants of the meeting welcomed the Gulf countries for taking notice of the brutalities being committed on the Muslims in India. They said that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which was established to safeguard the identity of Muslims across the world, should also take cognizance of the matter and snap all diplomatic and trade ties with India.

The meeting urged New Delhi to allow the international human rights organizations access to all Indian jails where Kashmiri detainees have been lodged so that they can take stock of the plight of these prisoners.

The APHC-AJK leaders condemned India’s move of snatching the Kashmiri identity of local departments by changing their names from Urdu to Hindi. India has changed the Public Health Engineering, Irrigation and Flood Control Department as Jal Shakti department.

At the end of the meeting special prayers were offered for the Kashmiri martyrs.

The meeting was attended by Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Shamim Shawl, Abdul Majeed Mir, Advocate Parvez Ahmed Shah, Ishtiyaq Hameed, Nisar Mirza, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Abdul Majeed Malik, Raja Khadim Hussain, Haji Muhammad Sultan Butt, Adeel Mushtaq Wani, Imtiyaz Iqbal Wani and Nazir Ahmed Karnahi.

