Indian troops martyr two more youth in IOK

Srinagar, April 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth, today.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Melhora in Zainapora area of Shopian district. The operation continued till last reports came in.

The killing of the youth triggered massive anti-India demonstrations in the area. Indian troops fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and Indian forces’ personnel. One youth suffered pellet injuries and was shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

It is to mention here that the troops have martyred 10 youth in different areas of occupied Kashmir since Saturday. During cordon and search operations, the troops killed three youth at Lower Munda in Qazingund area of Kulgam district, yesterday, four youth at Asthal in Kulgam district on Sunday and three others in Awantipora area of Pulwama district on Saturday.

The latest killings have raised the number of martyred youth to 19 since last Wednesday.

