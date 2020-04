Srinagar, April 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops used brute force and fired bullets and teargas shells on protesters in Pulwama district, today.

The troops resorted to the brutal force after people took to streets amid cordon and search operations and staged anti-India protests in Gusoo, Laroo and Kakapora areas of the district.

Clashes were reported between protesters and Indian troops.

