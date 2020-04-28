Jamia Millia body chief arrested under draconian law UAPA

New Delhi, April 28 (KMS): The President of Delhi-based Jamia Millia Islamia Alumni Association has been arrested under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on the so-called charge of being involved in riots in Delhi in February.

Shifa-Ur-Rehman, also a member of Jamia Coordination Committee, was booked under the UAPA and was subsequently arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Sunday.

“We had technical evidence against him which suggests that he incited mobs during the riots,” a senior police officer said. According to the police, he was produced in a city court which remanded him in police custody for 10 days for further interrogation.

So far, 10 people have been arrested by the special cell of the Delhi police for alleged involvement in the riots.

Earlier, Jamia Millia Islamia students Meeran Haider and Safoora Zagar were also arrested under the same Act. While Zargar is the media coordinator of Jamia Coordination Committee, Haider is a member of the committee.

It is worth mentioning here that the goons backed by RSS and BJP unleashed anti-Muslim violence in northeast Delhi on February 24 to avenge the Muslims for spearheading protests against the controversial citizenship laws.

