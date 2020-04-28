Malaysian body seeks end to Indian suppression in IOK

Kuala Lumpur, April 28 (KMS): Mohammad Azmi Abdul Hamid, the President of Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations & Coordinator ASEAN Coalition for Kashmir while expressing solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir has demanded an end to the Indian suppression in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Azmi Abdul Hamid in a statement issued in Kuala Lumpur urged all peace and justice loving people of ASEAN to raise their voice against India for introducing laws like “Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Order 2020” to undermine its dispute status.

“The aim of the order is to illegally allow non-Kashmiris to settle in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJK) by changing domicile laws.”

He said the move is a continuation of India’s illegal and unilateral actions since 5 August 2019 to change demography of Kashmir, to illegally annex Kashmir and change the internationally recognized disputed status of the territory.

These steps constitute violations of United Nations Security Council Resolutions, international law including 4th Geneva Convention, bilateral agreements and humanitarian norms, he added.

The entire spectrum of political leadership of Kashmir has outrightly rejected the new law as unacceptable which aims to rob Kashmiris of their identify and dilute their majority.

