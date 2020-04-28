One more coronavirus patient dies in IOK, toll reaches eight

Srinagar, April 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a woman died of coronavirus in Srinagar on Tuesday, taking the number of deaths due to COVID-19 to eight in the occupied territory.

The woman, who was in her 70s, died at Chest Disease Hospital (CDH) in Srinagar. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Medical superintendent of the hospital, Saleem Tak, said that the woman was suffering from diabetes, comorbidities and was hypersensitive.

The total number of COVID-19 infected people in occupied Kashmir has risen to 587 after samples of 19 persons tested positive for the virus, today. Of these patients, 507 are in the Kashmir Valley, 58 in Jammu and 22 in Ladakh region.

