Pakistan lodges protest with India over ceasefire violations

Islamabad, April 28 (KMS): Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned by Director General South Asia and SAARC Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control in Jandrot and Khuiratta on Monday.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, Zahid Hafeez underscored that such senseless acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding further vitiate the tense atmosphere along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

He said by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The DG called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

Earlier, Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations in Jandrot and Khuiratta Sectors along LOC deliberately targeting civilian population this morning.

According to ISPR, a woman embraced shahadat while an 8 year old girl sustained injuries.

Like this: Like Loading...