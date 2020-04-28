Rights bodies urged to prevail upon India to stop killings in IOK

Srinagar, April 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum Chairman, Umar Adil Dar, has deplored the unabated killing of Kashmir youth by Indian forces even during the holy month of Ramadan.

Umar Adil Dar while paying tributes to Kulgam and Qazigund martyrs in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “There’s no let up in killings in Kashmir, as the world is engaged in fighting coronavirus pandemic.”

He said Indian forces have unleashed a reign of terror in every nock and corner of the territory adding that the insensitivity of the Indian authorities was the sole reason for the unabated bloodshed.

“Youth are spilling their hot blood for the great and sacred cause of Kashmir and the people of Kashmir are indebted to the martyrs for their sacrifices,” he said and reiterated that the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle to take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion.

He appealed to prominent human rights organisations across the world to take serious not of the grave violations of fundamental religious rights of the Kashmiri people by the occupational Indian forces.

