Coronavirus death toll crosses 1000 mark in India

New Delhi, April 29 (KMS): The number of deaths due to coronavirus in India surpassed 1000 mark on Wednesday morning while total number of the affected people has touched 31,000 figure.

Of the total 31,332 cases, 22,629 are the active cases. As many as 7,695 people have recovered, and 1,007 people have succumbed to the coronavirus. The travel by government employees and common people from neighbouring states and districts to New Delhi has been prohibited till May 3, only essential services will be allowed.

The US on Tuesday became the first country in the world to have more than one million cases of coronavirus. It accounts for nearly one-third of the 3.1 million cases globally.

