Hurriyat AJK leaders denounce new spate of Indian terror in IOK

Islamabad, April 29 (KMS): Hurriyat AJK leaders, Abdul Majeed Malik, Zahid Ashraf and Aijaz Rehmani, have come down heavily on Modi-led Indian regime for spilling blood of innocent Kashmiri youth under the garb of cordon and search operations in occupied Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement Vice Chairman, Abdul Majeed Malik in a statement issued in Islamabad said that Indian forces were arresting and killing youth in the occupied territory during the so-called cordon and search operations. He strongly denounced the Indian act of granting domicile to more than three hundred thousand (300,000) no-residents of occupied Kashmir.

Abdul Majeed Malik said that in order to divert world’s attention from the burning Kashmir dispute, India had unleashed a war on the Line of Control and Working Boundary. He deplored that the brutal Indian forces were not sparing even educational institutions, hospitals and ambulances.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League, Zahid Ashraf, in a statement in Islamabad blasted the occupation regime for perpetrating bloodshed across the occupied Valley in total disregard of the sacred month of Ramadan. He said that stepped up Indian state terrorism under the coronavirus cover had exposed the ghoulish face of the cruelest democracy on earth as Indian forces were engaged in spraying bullets on innocent Kashmiri youth. He called upon the international community to take strong notice of the fresh wave of state terrorism of the Modi regime in the occupied territory. He also hailed the indomitable spirit shown by the Kashmiri people in their just freedom struggle.

Jammu and Kashmir Vice Chairman, Aijaz Rehmani, in a statement in Islamabad said that at a time when the world was combating deadly coronavirus, India had crossed all limits of barbarism and cruelty in occupied Kashmir. He pointed out that because of India’s inhuman and callous attitude towards its minorities inside India and Muslims in occupied Kashmir, the country has lost its credibility, if any, in the comity of nations.

