Indian troops martyr one more youth in Shopian, toll rises to 3

Srinagar, April 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, today, taking the toll to three in the past 24 hours.

The body of the martyred youth was recovered from the debris of a house destroyed by the troops during the ongoing cordon and search operation at Melhora in Zainapora area of the district. Two youth were killed by the troops during the operation yesterday evening in the same area.

An Indian police official told media that three youth had been killed in a clash with the troops at Melhoora in Zainapora area of Shopian. He said an Army officer and a soldier were injured during the encounter.

The killing of the youth triggered massive anti-India protests in the area. Indian troops and police fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on the protesters, triggering clashes between the protesters and the forces’ personnel. Several people suffered pellet injuries and were shifted to different hospitals for treatment.

