Shabbir Dar urges world to save Kashmiris from extinction

Srinagar, April 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, has expressed serious concern over the increasing number of innocent killings and surge in state terrorism by India in the territory.

Shabbir Ahmad Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the world community to come forward without any further delay to save the Kashmiris from extinction.

Referring to the report by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) on India he said, “The US think tank’s report on religious terrorism of India is timely and based on facts. This report should now serve as an eye opener for the United Nations to initiate criminal proceedings in International Court of Justice against India to save innocent lives in India and Kashmir.”

Shabbir Ahmed Dar paid glowing tributes to the three martyrs of Shopian and said, “These proud sons of soil by their sacred blood gave a loud and clear message to India that its days are numbered in Kashmir.”

He said, the huge sacrifices offered by these martyrs will make understand the policy makers in Delhi that their terror tactics can never succeed and they no longer can keep Kashmir under their forcible occupation. The mission of martyrs is the mission of all Kashmiris and the huge sacrifices offered by freedom loving people of Kashmir will take their mission to its logical destination, he added.

“The reign of terror unleashed by India in Jammu and Kashmir is totally against the international laws and the declaration of human rights declarations,” he pointed out. He said Kashmir is a challenge to the United Nations as the world body is duty bound to find the solution to the dispute as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people through plebiscite.

