Blatant atrocities by Indian forces in Kashmir unacceptable: COAS Bajwa

Rawalpindi, April 30 (KMS): Blatant atrocities by Indian occupation forces on innocent Kashmiris and unethical targeting of civil population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir is unacceptable, said Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army chief’s remarks came during a visit to the LoC where he was received by Corps Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas.

Gen Bajwa was briefed about the latest violations by Indian forces “deliberately targeting innocent civilians along LOC” and the Army’s response, said the statement.

The Indian Army will always get a “befitting response” to cease fire violations along the Line of Control (LoC),” it quoted Gen Bajwa as saying.

He said that such provocations by Indian forces are “a threat to regional peace and stability” and that the Indian Army “shall always get a befitting response” to ceasefire violations.

“Pakistan Army shall protect innocent civilians along LoC and defend honour, dignity and territorial integrity of motherland at all costs,” said the Army chief.

Gen Bajwa noted with appreciation the “operational preparedness and high morale of troops”, said the statement, adding that the officers were lauded for their “continued vigilance and professionalism”.

The Army chief also acknowledged the strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols and the “proactive assistance” provided by troops to the AJK government in its fight against the disease.

“Army will continue to support the national effort against the pandemic,” said Gen Bajwa.

