DPM expresses concern over youth’ killing in IOK

Srinagar, April 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM) has expressed serious concern over the large scale killing of innocent Kashmiri youth by Indian troops.

The DPM General Secretary, Peer Hilal Ahmed, in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the entire world was fighting the deadly coronavirus but India was committing genocide of innocent Kashmiris.

He said that the Indian atrocities in the occupied territory could be judged from the fact that it martyred more than a dozen innocent youth and destroyed countless residential houses in the first five days of the holy month of Ramadan.

Peer Hilal pointed out that India was massacring Kashmiris to suppress Kashmir liberation movement and change the demography of the territory.

He urged the international community to put pressure on New Delhi to stop killing of innocent Kashmiris and settle the Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people for ensuring permanent peace in the region.

Like this: Like Loading...