Hurriyat leader rejects India’s illegal moves in Kashmir

Srinagar, April 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader Firdous Ahmed Shah has categorically rejected the Indian hegemonic designs aimed at changing the demographic status of Jammu & Kashmir by introducing the politically motivated rules for the disputed territory.

Highlighting the illegal ‘Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Order, 2020’, Firdous Shah in a statement in Srinagar said, “The aim of the order is to alter the demographic character of the Muslim-majority territory at a time when the world’s attention is focused on the worst public health and economic crises of our times.”

He said, these cynical attempts to seize the opportunity and take advantage of the prevailing global circumstances are reflective of the toxic and fascist mindset of the Hindutva regime in New Delhi.

He said, Kashmir is under the internet blockade and military lockdown since August 2019, while the world attention is sharply focused on battling the global scourge of the coronavirus. He appealed to the Secretary General of the United Nations to impress upon India to stop messing with the disputed nature of the occupied territory.

Demanding the release of all political prisoners from different Indian jails he said, “Hundreds of Kashmiris have been arrested and thrown behind the bars on fabricated charges. Since the corona-virus pandemic threatens the lives of prisoners all across the globe there is a dire need that India should release all prisoners without any further delay.”

