India comes up with new plan to curb freedom struggle in IOK

New Delhi, April 30 (KMS): In the midst of Covid-19 pandemic, India has come up with a in new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to deal with freedom movement in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian media reported.

Though the new strategy has not been publicly disclosed, actions taken on the ground in recent times has left little ambiguity that the new SOP has already been implemented, the media reports said.

Some features of the India’s new policy include prevention of glorification of the martyred youth, denial of public funerals, Strict vigil on social media by cyber police and hot pursuit of the youth in name of underground or overground militants.

